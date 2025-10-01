Adobe brings Premiere Pro editing app to iPhone for free: Check features here

Adobe has announced the launch of its Premiere video editor for iPhone, introducing a mobile version of its widely used desktop software. The new app aims to make professional-quality video editing more accessible for creators who want to work on the go.

The Premiere iPhone app offers free access to core editing tools, including a multi-track timeline, 4K HDR support, frame-accurate editing, animated captions, speed and motion effects, and background removal. It also includes AI-powered audio features such as Enhance Speech for clearer voiceovers and generative sound effects.

Creators can also generate unique visual assets using Adobe’s generative AI tools, with options ranging from stickers to background expansion and image-to-video creation. The app provides access to millions of free assets, including images, fonts, stickers and royalty-free music tracks.

Adobe has designed the app to integrate with its desktop software, allowing users to begin projects on mobile and transfer them to Premiere Pro for more detailed editing. One-tap export is supported for social platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram, with automatic resizing options to fit different formats.

The app is available now worldwide via the App Store. While the iPhone version is free to download, Adobe offers upgrade plans that provide additional storage and generative AI credits. An Android version of the app is currently in development.