Adobe Firefly launches mobile app with AI video tools, partner models and real-time moodboarding

Adobe has officially launched the mobile version of its Firefly app, bringing AI-powered image and video generation directly to iOS and Android devices. Designed to support on-the-go creativity, the app lets users generate, edit and iterate on multimedia content using just a text prompt, whether they’re crafting visuals for social media or laying the foundation for a full-scale design project.

Announced from its headquarters in San Jose, Adobe described the Firefly mobile app as a one-stop creative destination that combines generative AI capabilities with seamless integration across its Creative Cloud suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Adobe Express.

“Creators continue to impress us with the breadth and artistry of the images, videos, graphics and designs they’re dreaming up in the Firefly app using models from both Adobe and our partners,” said Ely Greenfield, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Adobe. “Our goal with Firefly is to deliver creators the most comprehensive destination on web and mobile to access the best generative models from across the industry, in a single integrated experience from ideation to generation and editing.”

Alongside the app, Adobe also debuted Firefly Boards in public beta — a collaborative moodboarding tool that allows creative teams to brainstorm with AI-generated images and videos in real time. Video support has now been added to the platform, giving teams the ability to remix uploaded footage or generate new clips using AI models from Adobe, Google, Luma AI, and Pika, among others.

The mobile version of Firefly supports advanced features such as Text to Image, Text to Video, Generative Fill, and Generative Expand. Users can remove or add elements from images, extend compositions, and even create stylised videos from still frames. All assets created on mobile are synced automatically with users’ Creative Cloud accounts, enabling a smooth transition between mobile, desktop, and web workflows.

To broaden creative flexibility, Firefly now includes generative models from third-party developers, including Ideogram, Runway, Luma AI, and Black Forest Labs. These new integrations add to existing partnerships with OpenAI and Google, giving creators a wider palette of aesthetic options and tools.

Firefly Boards, meanwhile, lets teams simultaneously work across different media types. Its generative capabilities allow for iterative image edits using conversational text prompts and support for rapid prototyping using a wide array of AI models.

To ensure ethical content creation and proper attribution, Adobe continues to embed Content Credentials into all AI-generated media within Firefly. These credentials indicate which models were used and provide transparency around the creation process.

According to Adobe, creatives have already used Firefly’s models to generate over 24 billion assets globally. The platform has seen 30 percent quarter-over-quarter growth in traffic, with paid subscriptions nearly doubling in the same period.

The Firefly app is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Firefly Boards remains in public beta via the Firefly web app. Both are included in Adobe’s Creative Cloud Pro plan.