Adobe Firefly update: Text-to-video AI model for commercial use unveiled

Adobe has introduced the Firefly Video Model, marking the industry’s first commercially safe AI-powered video generation tool. Now available in public beta, the model offers IP-friendly video generation, making it a viable tool for brands, enterprises, and creative professionals looking for production-ready AI-generated content.

The Firefly Video Model is integrated into Adobe’s new Firefly web app, which serves as a creative hub for generating images, videos, vectors, and more. It also features direct compatibility with Adobe Creative Cloud apps, allowing users to transition from concept to production seamlessly.

“With Firefly, we’re empowering creative professionals with unmatched creative control and IP-friendly AI tools that can be used confidently in real-world applications,” said David Wadhwani, President of Adobe’s Digital Media Business. “Beta users have found it a game-changer for generating ideas and producing stunning visuals.”

The Firefly Video Model introduces a suite of AI-powered capabilities, enabling users to:

• Generate videos from text prompts or images, transforming simple inputs into professional-quality clips.

• Use AI-powered camera control, allowing for dynamic angles, dramatic close-ups, and cinematic effects.

• Enhance content with AI-driven motion design elements, b-roll generation, and atmospheric effects.

• Produce 1080p resolution videos, with a 4K option expected soon.

Leading brands and agencies such as Dentsu, Gatorade, and Stagwell have already started leveraging Firefly’s video generation tools for scalable content production.

To complement the Firefly Video Model, Adobe has introduced Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro subscription plans, offering access to Firefly’s growing suite of AI-powered tools:

Firefly Standard

• Monthly Plan (M2M): $9.99/month

• Annual Plan (Prepaid - PUF): $99.99/year

Firefly Pro

• Monthly Plan (M2M): $29.99/month

• Annual Plan (Prepaid - PUF): $299.99/year

India Pricing (Inclusive of 18% GST)

• Firefly Standard (Monthly): ₹797.68

• Firefly Standard (Annual): ₹7,986.24

• Firefly Pro (Monthly): ₹2,394.22

• Firefly Pro (Annual): ₹23,944.56

Adobe has also integrated new AI-powered audio and video translation tools, allowing users to:

• Convert spoken dialogue into multiple languages while preserving authentic voice tone and cadence.

• Transform 3D sketches into professional images using Scene to Image (beta), making it easier to create structured, high-quality visuals.

The Firefly Video Model (beta) is now accessible via the Firefly web app, with subscription plans available for purchase.