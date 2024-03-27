Adobe, Microsoft partner to bring generative AI capabilities to marketers

Adobe and Microsoft have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing marketers' workflow and creativity with new generative AI capabilities. The collaboration will integrate Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights with Microsoft Copilot in Microsoft 365 applications.

The new features are designed to help marketers manage work more efficiently by breaking down application and data silos. The integrated capabilities will bring relevant marketing insights and workflows from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Microsoft Copilot.

Related Articles

This will assist marketers in developing creative briefs, managing content approvals, and delivering experiences using tools such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Word. The partnership aims to simplify the complex marketing discipline, which often involves working across multiple teams and applications. Initial capabilities will focus on providing strategic insights, facilitating the creation of campaign briefs, and ensuring project continuity with in-context notifications and summaries.

The capabilities will address scenarios including:

Strategic insights in the flow of work: Marketers can ask questions to get the status of a marketing project, while understanding the effectiveness of a campaign, outstanding approvals and actions to take, or the audience and KPIs being defined in the latest campaign brief.



Create campaign briefs, presentations with context: According to the companies, marketing insights from Adobe and Dynamics 365 will be available in Copilot for Microsoft 365 to create briefs and presentations for exec reviews, reports and updates. With Adobe Experience Manager Sites capabilities integrated into Copilot for Microsoft 365, marketers can create imagery with Adobe Firefly generative AI or copy for marketing experiences directly in Word and publish to channels such as web and mobile.

Keep projects moving: Often marketers will need to go into multiple applications, emails and chats to compile a project status–from feedback and approvals to work item changes or due dates. These integrated capabilities informed by Adobe Workfront will be available across Microsoft 365 applications to create notifications informed by relevant marketing data, for teams to stay on top of any changes and actions to take.