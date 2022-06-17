Adobe Photoshop’s web version to soon become free for all users

There’s good news for Adobe Photoshop users, the web version of the software is soon going to become free for all users. The software’s licensing fee has often been an issue for users, leading them to use free or cheaper alternatives, and Adobe has finally addressed that.

Adobe is currently testing the free web version of Photoshop in Canada “as a part of a broader effort to make the tool accessible to more users”. It is not known yet when the free version will be rolled out more globally, but we expect it to be soon.

Maria Yap, Adobe’s vice president of digital imaging told The Verge that the goal here is to make Photoshop “more accessible” giving more people the chance to try out and experience the product.

Once the free version goes live globally, all you will need to access it an Adobe account that can be made for free. This will give you access to most of Photoshop’s editing features that were previously limited to the paid desktop version and costed at least $10 per month (About Rs 780 approx). The editing features that will be accessible on the free version includes adjustment layers, mask creation, resizing tools, healing brush, etc.

However, Adobe is still going to keep some features locked behind a subscription. According to The Verge, the company’s goal is to get people to use the software for free and then get them interested enough to opt in for a paid plan to be able to use more advanced features.

The web version of Photoshop that was launched last year for PCs and some Chromebooks was basically a stripped-down version of the desktop software. It provided a limited set of features and allowed uses to share and comment on files via a web browser. It was essentially meant more for collaboration than real editing. The incoming free web version is an upgrade over that.

