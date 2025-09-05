Adobe Premiere is coming to iPhones with pro-level video editing and AI features for free

Adobe is expanding its flagship video editing software to mobile, announcing that Premiere will soon be available on iPhones. The app, listed on the App Store with a 30 September release date, promises professional-grade editing tools in a mobile-first design, and will be free to download. An Android version is also in development.

Unlike the lightweight Premiere Rush, which Adobe previously offered for mobile creators, the new Premiere app brings a fuller suite of editing tools closer to its desktop counterpart. Users will get a multi-track timeline with support for unlimited video, audio, and text layers, 4K HDR editing, and one-tap export options for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. The app also includes automatic resizing for different social media platforms, along with stylised subtitles and auto-captioning.

Adobe is also integrating its Firefly-powered AI features directly into the app. This includes generative sound effects, AI-driven speech enhancement to reduce background noise, and the ability to generate images, videos, and audio using text prompts. In addition, the app will provide access to Adobe’s stock library of music, graphics, photos, and video assets, along with fonts and Lightroom presets.

Premiere for iPhone will be free to use with no watermarks on exports. However, users will need to pay for additional cloud storage and AI credits if they want to take advantage of more advanced features.

According to Adobe, the goal is to offer creators the same level of control professionals use for commercials, music videos, and films, but in a simplified interface optimised for smartphones. The move also comes amid rising competition in mobile video editing, with rivals like Meta’s Edits app and the fast-growing Captions platform targeting short-form creators.

Adobe has been steadily pushing more of its creative tools to mobile devices. Earlier this year, the company launched Photoshop for iOS and rolled out a beta version for Android, while also releasing standalone Firefly apps on both platforms. With Premiere now joining the line-up, Adobe is betting big on making high-end creative tools more accessible to the millions of creators who primarily work on their phones.