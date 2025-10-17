Adobe unveils LLM Optimizer to help businesses boost visibility across AI-powered platforms

Adobe has announced the global launch of its LLM Optimizer, a new enterprise application designed to help businesses strengthen their digital visibility across AI-powered chat services and browsers. The tool enables companies to monitor AI-driven traffic, benchmark brand visibility, and implement recommendations to enhance discoverability across both owned and third-party digital platforms.

“Generative engine optimization has quickly become a C-suite concern, with early movers building authority across AI surfaces and securing a competitive advantage,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe LLM Optimizer delivers immediate value by connecting onsite and offsite brand performance insights with automatic optimization actions, ensuring businesses can stand out in a rapidly changing landscape.”

According to Adobe, generative AI tools are transforming online consumer behaviour. The company observed a 1,100 percent year-over-year rise in AI-driven traffic to U.S. retail sites in September 2025. Visitors arriving through AI interfaces were also found to be 12 percent more engaged and 5 percent more likely to make a purchase compared to users coming from traditional digital channels such as paid search or social media.

With the LLM Optimizer, businesses can measure and benchmark how their content performs across AI surfaces, identify which web pages or materials are prioritised by large language models, and track how these patterns shift over time. The platform’s recommendation engine flags gaps that prevent AI systems from accessing key content, offering fixes that cover both content and technical metadata. These optimisations can be deployed instantly, helping teams enhance visibility without disrupting the user experience.

The software also links visibility data with business performance, allowing companies to demonstrate how AI exposure influences engagement and conversions. Available as a standalone solution, LLM Optimizer integrates with Adobe Experience Manager Sites and supports interoperability standards such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

To extend accessibility, Adobe has also launched a free Chrome extension titled Is Your Webpage Citable? which provides an instant audit of how AI systems interpret and surface web content.

Adobe is already using the LLM Optimizer internally to refine its generative engine strategy. The company reported that within a week of using the tool, citations for Adobe Firefly increased fivefold. Optimisations for Adobe.com and other platforms drove a 200 percent increase in visibility for Adobe Acrobat compared to competitors and a 41 percent boost in AI-referred traffic to its webpages.