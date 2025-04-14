After Bengaluru, Swiggy’s SNACC app hits the streets in Noida and Gurugram

Swiggy is broadening its quick-delivery ambitions with the expansion of its SNACC app to Noida and Gurugram, offering hungry urbanites a 10-minute turnaround for snacks, food, and beverages. Following its January debut in Bengaluru, the app is now live across three major Indian cities, catering primarily to fast-paced professionals and younger consumers seeking convenience on demand.

Designed for speed and simplicity, SNACC allows users to browse, select, and order everything from piping-hot samosas and sandwiches to healthy protein shakes and Vietnamese iced coffee, all from a single, scrollable homepage.

Commenting on the expansion, Satheesh Raman, Business Head, SNACC, shared, “We launched SNACC in Bengaluru early 2025 with the objective of catering to the young, new-age consumers who want to have a quick bite or their favorite cup of coffee. SNACC is designed with simplicity in mind- ensuring that you can find your choice of food or beverage on the app’s homepage, order it and get it delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes. After a great response in Bengaluru, we have now launched our services in Noida and Gurugram- corporate hubs with a large urban population, especially youth. We are confident that we will soon emerge as the go-to app for customers in the two cities. We will continue to add more offerings to our app in the coming times.”

From desi classics like moong dal halwa and gulab jamun to global picks like mojito cold brew and The Whole Truth protein bars, SNACC promises something for every kind of snacker. The app also features cold beverages, breakfast bowls, and iced coffees, aiming to cover both cravings and convenience with equal flair.

Each order is promised to arrive within 10 minutes, a benchmark Swiggy has already tested through its Instamart platform. SNACC is built to reduce browsing time by surfacing favourites and frequently ordered items right on the home screen.

The expansion also signals Swiggy’s growing interest in niche, app-specific offerings designed around user behaviours. With the quick-commerce space heating up, SNACC adds a fresh dimension to Swiggy’s multi-service play that includes food delivery, groceries via Instamart, and pickup/drop services.

Swiggy says it will continue adding more snack and drink options to the platform in the coming months.