After conquering the Moon, ISRO eyeing missions to the Sun and Venus

The successful lunar mission accomplished on Wednesday has injected fresh enthusiasm into the officials of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This achievement serves as a motivating boost as they set their sights on a forthcoming solar mission. On Wednesday evening, India achieved a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon.

Currently, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's inaugural space-based observatory dedicated to Sun research, is poised at the country's rocket facility in Sriharikota, undergoing preparations for launch. Scheduled for deployment on a PSLV rocket, the Aditya-L1, designed for coronagraphy, is set to embark on its mission to examine the solar atmosphere around early September.

ISRO's plan is to position the spacecraft into a halo orbit encircling the Sun-Earth system's first Lagrange point, L1. This strategic location offers the distinct advantage of continuous solar observation without interruptions caused by occultation or eclipses.

The Aditya-L1 satellite, christened after the Sun God, will be transported into space by the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The primary objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission encompass the study of dynamics in the solar upper atmosphere, including the chromosphere and corona. It also seeks to unravel mysteries like chromospheric and coronal heating, the physics of partially ionised plasma, the genesis of coronal mass ejections, and solar flares. Additionally, the satellite aims to furnish in-situ data about solar particles and plasma dynamics.

The mission's goals extend to comprehending the physics of the solar corona, its heating mechanisms, and the diagnostics of plasma in coronal loops, involving parameters like temperature, velocity, and density. Moreover, the mission seeks to trace the development, dynamics, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs). By examining the processes occurring across different layers such as the chromosphere, base, and extended corona, the mission aims to decipher the sequence leading to solar eruptive events. Mapping magnetic field topology and measurements within the solar corona, the mission contributes to understanding the drivers behind space weather, encompassing the origin, composition, and dynamics of solar wind.

ISRO's plans encompass more than just solar exploration. A mission to Venus, aptly named the Venus Mission, is on the agenda for 2024.

According to an update shared with NASA's Decadal Planetary Science Committee, ISRO scientist T Maria Antonita revealed that the launch is tentatively scheduled for December 2024. As of November 2020, ISRO had shortlisted 20 international proposals for collaboration, involving countries like Russia, France, Sweden, and Germany. Notably, the Swedish Institute of Space Physics is engaged with ISRO for the Venus Orbiter Mission.

In May 2022, ISRO chairman S. Somanath indicated that the mission is slated for launch in December 2024, with an alternate launch window available in 2031. The mission's research interests revolve around three main domains: analysing surface and subsurface stratigraphy and resurfacing processes, studying atmospheric chemistry, dynamics, and compositional fluctuations, and investigating solar irradiance and solar wind interactions with Venus' ionosphere while delving into the structure, composition, and dynamics of its atmosphere.

