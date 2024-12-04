After Delhi engineer and Dubai siblings, JioHotstar website domain now with Viacom18/Reliance

The jiohotstar.com domain has seemingly officially been transferred to Reliance-owned Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. The updated WHOIS records confirm that Reliance is now the legal owner of the domain, marking the end of a months-long saga involving multiple stakeholders.

The transfer was completed this week and the domain transfer can be verified on the WHOIS records, which now reflect Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. as the new owner of the domain.

The domain, which combines the branding of two of India’s largest entertainment and telecom giants—Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar—has been at the centre of ownership disputes. Initially registered by a Delhi-based engineer, the domain was later acquired by two siblings based in Dubai.

The engineer claimed he had no malicious intent when registering the domain but was unable to maintain ownership due to rising legal and commercial interests. The Dubai siblings’ involvement further complicated the matter.

The acquisition by Reliance and Viacom18 appears to be a strategic move to consolidate their digital and OTT presence under a unified branding ecosystem. With Viacom18’s partnership with JioCinema and the upcoming streaming ventures, controlling the jiohotstar.com domain could be an important step in eliminating brand confusion and leveraging the domain’s high visibility.

The domain name itself has been a subject of curiosity due to its potential for brand association with two major digital platforms. While Disney+ Hotstar had earlier distanced itself from the domain, Reliance’s acquisition seems to signal a fresh chapter in its usage, possibly tied to Viacom18’s streaming ambitions.

With the domain now under Reliance’s control, it remains to be seen how the conglomerate will use it. Industry experts speculate that the domain could be rebranded to align with JioCinema or integrated into Viacom18’s existing digital strategies. As of now, no official statement has been made regarding the specific plans for the domain.