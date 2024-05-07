After dramatic rise in cloud security incidents, most companies leaning on AI for prevention

Check Point Software Technologies' 2024 Cloud Security Report reveals a significant increase in cloud security incidents, rising from 24 per cent in 2023 to 61 per cent in 2024. The report stresses the need for preventive measures, with only 21 per cent of organizations prioritizing them over detection.

AI-powered security measures are gaining popularity, with 91 per cent of surveyed organizations leveraging AI for proactive threat prevention. However, 96 per cent of respondents expressed concerns about their ability to manage emerging cloud risks effectively.

Only 25 per cent of organizations have fully implemented comprehensive security solutions like Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP). About 54 per cent of organizations struggle to align their cloud services with regulatory demands, and 49 per cent face challenges integrating cloud solutions into legacy systems.

Check Point recommends an AI-driven cybersecurity framework and tools like their CloudGuard solution for managing risks and achieving a more resilient cloud infrastructure. The report suggests prioritizing AI-driven preventive measures and integrating platforms like CNAPP for enhanced cloud security.

Key insights from the 2024 Cloud Security Report:



Escalation of Cloud Incidents: There has been a near 40 per cent increase in cloud security incidents compared to last year, with 61 per cent of organisations reporting significant disruptions.

Deep Concerns Over Risk Management: An overwhelming 96 per cent of respondents reported concerns about their ability to effectively manage cloud risks, reflecting a considerable escalation from previous years.



Rapid Adoption of AI Technologies: With 91 per cent of organizations now prioritizing AI to enhance their security posture, the focus has shifted towards leveraging AI for proactive threat prevention.



CNAPP for Enhanced Prevention: Despite the growing threat landscape, only 25 per cent of organizations have fully implemented Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP). This underscores the urgent need for comprehensive solutions that go beyond traditional tooling.

Complexity in Cloud Security Integration: Despite potential for streamlined solutions, 54 per cent of respondents face challenges in maintaining consistent regulatory standards across multi-cloud environments. Additionally, 49 per cent struggle with integrating cloud services into legacy systems, often complicated by limited IT resources.

