After Microsoft and Adobe, Amazon has now released its own AI-powered image generator; see details

Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched the Amazon Titan Image Generator on Wednesday, aligning with competitors like Microsoft and Adobe in offering a tool capable of crafting new images from text descriptions or tweaking existing ones. This will enable content creators to swiftly and precisely refine images using English language cues, according to the company.

At AWS 're:Invent 2023' conference, Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning, highlighted the generator's capabilities. “It facilitates easy background swaps, transforming scenes from a rainforest backdrop to lifestyle images while maintaining the primary focus of the image and expanding creative options," stated Sivasubramanian.

The generator promises substantial support for businesses in advertising, e-commerce, and media and entertainment by facilitating the creation of high-volume, cost-effective, studio-quality images. The model comprehends complex instructions involving multiple elements, producing images that are contextually relevant.

Trained on diverse, high-quality data, the model aims for accuracy, striving to generate realistic images while promoting inclusivity and minimising distortions.

AWS emphasised the customisation potential, allowing companies to fine-tune the model with their proprietary data to align with brand guidelines or create images in a specific style, such as retooling the model using previous marketing campaign images.

The Titan Image Generator also upholds responsible AI usage by mitigating the generation of harmful content. All images generated by Amazon Titan come with an invisible watermark, a default feature aiding in identifying AI-generated images discreetly to curb misinformation spread.

AWS introduced two new Amazon Titan multimodal foundation models along with Amazon Titan Multimodal Embeddings. According to the company, "Amazon Titan Text Lite and Amazon Titan Text Express are now available in Amazon Bedrock, offering a choice among three available Amazon Titan Text FMs, including Amazon Titan Text Embeddings."

These models encapsulate 25 years of AI and machine learning innovation at Amazon, providing a spectrum of high-performing options for image, multimodal, and text models via a fully managed API.

Additionally, AWS announced the integration of Anthropic’s Claude 2.1 foundation model (FM) in Amazon Bedrock, enhancing accuracy and reducing hallucination rates, especially in long documents and system prompts. They also introduced a beta tool feature for function calling and workflow orchestration.

Since its launch in June 2023, the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center has collaborated with numerous global customers. The team, comprising strategists, data scientists, ML engineers, and solutions architects, has assisted in conceptualising, prioritising, and constructing tailored solutions leveraging generative AI.

AWS unveiled the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center Custom Model Programme for Anthropic Claude. Beginning Q1 2024, customers can collaborate with researchers and ML scientists from the centre to fine-tune Anthropic Claude models securely using their proprietary data.

