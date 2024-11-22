After Search, OpenAI considers taking on Google with a web browser: Report

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is reportedly exploring the development of its own web browser while also advancing deals to power AI-driven search features, according to a report by The Information. These moves could set the stage for OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, to rival Google’s dominance in the browser and search markets.

OpenAI is said to have approached companies like Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline to discuss integrating its AI-powered search technology into their platforms. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that some developers have already seen prototypes or designs for these products.

While the browser project is still in the early stages, the idea suggests a future where OpenAI could blend its generative AI capabilities with traditional browsing, creating a more integrated and intuitive user experience. If successful, this could challenge Google’s Chrome browser, which currently leads the market but has faced scrutiny over its monopoly. The U.S. Department of Justice recently argued that Google should divest its Chrome browser to curb its dominance in online search.

OpenAI has already made inroads into the search space with its SearchGPT product, raising the stakes in a market long dominated by Google. Meanwhile, Google-parent Alphabet has been ramping up its own AI efforts, launching the Gemini chatbot to compete with ChatGPT. However, Alphabet’s shares took a hit on Thursday, dropping around 5% during the day and another 1% in after-hours trading.

The competition between OpenAI and Google comes amid rising regulatory scrutiny. Samsung, a key Google partner, has also been mentioned in discussions with OpenAI to integrate AI features into its devices, according to The Information. If realized, this partnership could further challenge Google’s foothold in mobile ecosystems.

OpenAI’s technology is already powering Apple’s “Apple Intelligence” features on its latest devices, marking another significant collaboration with a major tech player.

Despite these ambitious plans, OpenAI is reportedly far from launching a web browser. The company has not commented on the matter, nor have Google or Samsung. However, if OpenAI proceeds with its browser project, it could signal a major shift in the search and browsing landscape, providing users with an alternative to Google’s ecosystem.