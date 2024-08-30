After Sunita Williams, another NASA astronaut prepares for space mission aboard ISS

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim is set to embark on his first mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as a flight engineer in March 2025. He will join the Expedition 72/73 crew, continuing NASA’s legacy of space exploration and scientific research following in the footsteps of Sunita Williams and others. Sunita Williams is scheduled to return back to Earth in February 2025.

Kim will be joined by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky aboard the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft. The crew is scheduled to spend approximately eight months on the ISS, where they will conduct a series of experiments and demonstrations. These activities are crucial for preparing future astronauts for long-duration missions and for studying the effects of space on the human body.

Jonny Kim’s path to the ISS is a remarkable one. A native of Los Angeles, Kim has a multifaceted career that includes service as a Navy SEAL, a medical doctor, and a naval aviator. After being selected as a NASA astronaut in 2017, Kim has taken on various important roles within the space agency, including serving as the lead operations officer for Expedition 65, a liaison for T-38 jet operations, and the chief engineer for Capcom.

Military career and education

Kim’s military career is equally distinguished. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, where he served as a Navy SEAL, completing over 100 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His expertise spans from being a combat medic to a sniper, earning him numerous accolades, including the Silver Star and Bronze Star Medals.

In addition to his military achievements, Kim holds a medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his medical internship at prestigious hospitals in Boston. His extensive medical training, combined with his aviation expertise, makes him a key asset in NASA’s ongoing efforts to understand and mitigate the health risks associated with space travel.

Continuing NASA’s mission

As NASA shifts its focus towards deeper space exploration, the ISS remains a vital platform for research that cannot be conducted on Earth. Kim’s upcoming mission highlights the collaboration between international space agencies and commercial partners, essential for advancing human space exploration.