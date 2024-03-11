After Tata and Murthy, THIS veteran investor becomes latest victim of deepfake video

Veteran investor and founder of MK Ventures Madhusudan Kela is putting out a warning cry! A fake video featuring him and promising big returns is doing the rounds on social media. Kela himself debunked the video on X, revealing it was created using artificial intelligence (AI). He's tagged relevant authorities like SEBI and stock exchanges, and urged everyone to stop sharing this phony video.

"Hi all. This is to inform that a fake video which appears to be AI generated (voiceover on my existing video) is being circulated on various social media sites like Instagram/Fb claiming/false information and promising investment returns. Please note that I have not made any such claims or promises and I do not support these communications. I am in the process of taking legal action for the same," he wrote on X.

"Request you all to not invest basis such video and kindly report the video and not to forward or share it further."

The proliferation of AI-generated fake videos, commonly known as deepfakes, is becoming more prevalent. In February, BOOM, a fact-checking website, raised concerns about a deepfake video featuring Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, purportedly endorsing a stock-market forum.

In December last year, Narayana Murthy blasted fake social media videos and websites using his image to promote dubious trading apps like "BTC AI Evex" and "British Bitcoin Profit." These sites mimic real news outlets and even use deepfaked interviews to trick viewers.

Murthy himself called out this misinformation, revealing these apps are linked to fraudulent websites masquerading as legitimate news sources. Deepfakes - convincingly altered videos - are even being used to make the scam appear more believable.

"In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various webpages available on internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications named BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc. The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews using deepfake pictures and videos," Infosys' founder wrote.

"I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites. I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities," he added.

In a related incident earlier in the same month, Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, brought attention to a deepfake video circulating on Instagram that falsely utilized his identity.

