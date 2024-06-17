AI app called ‘PadhAI’ cracks UPSC exam with 170 score out of 200 in less than 7 minutes

PadhAI, an artificial Intelligence app launched in India has reportedly scored over 170 marks over 200 in the UPSC preliminary exams 2024 that too within mere 7 minutes. The score is qualifying above the general score, which usually remains under 100. As per the official statement, the score places PadhAI's score in the top 10 nationally, if not rank 1.

The educational AI app, developed by a team of IITians, took the exam in a public setting in the presence of guests from the education sector, UPSC community, and media professionals at Delhi's The Lalit hotel. The event was live-streamed at livestream.padhai.ai and YouTube, where the questions and answers are publicly available.

"This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams. We believe that while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs," PadhAI's CEO Karttikeya Mangalam stated.

Aimed at UPSC and IAS exam aspirants, this PadhAI app is currently available on Google Play Store for download. It comes with MCQ questions, Daily Current Affair updates, AI chatbot that solves queries in real time and provide assistance, give quizzes, UPSC games, personalised guidance and more. You will also get news summaries, smart Previous Year Question (PYQ) search, doubt clarification, interactive answer explanations, and book summaries. With all these features, the app aims to provide comprehensive support to aspirants, leveraging AI to streamline and optimise their study process.

In terms of providing educational assistance, PadhAI is likely to compete against the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Meta’s MetaAI.

The scope of AI in education has been highlighted by several tech leaders including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during his recent visit to India. He stated, “The amazing thing about this technology is that we know it can help in key areas, and we know it can create educational tutors. We have seen several projects in India and the US that are showing great results.”