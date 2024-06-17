Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8A, iPhone 15 are now available with big discounts on Flipkart; check details

Google Pixel 8 series is now available with major discounts in India on Flipkart. These include Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A getting a discount of up to Rs 14,000. In addition to this, Pixel 7, that was launched last year has also witnessed a price drop on Flipkart. Buyers can also get exchange bonus by changing their old smartphones. The Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale will come to an end on June 19 in India.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 75,999 on Flipkart last year. After the discount, it is now listed at Rs 61,999. It has received a discount of Rs 14,000 on the website. Additionally, buyers will also get a Rs 8,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards bringing the cost down to Rs 53,999. It comes in Hazel, Obsidian, Mint and Rose colour variants.

Google Pixel 8A

This brings Pixel 8 closer to Google Pixel 8A that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 53,999. Pixel 8a is currently listed at a starting price of Rs 52,999. Customers can also get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. It comes in Aloe, Obsidian, Bay and Porcelain colour variants on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7

Buyers can also get Google Pixel 7, launched in 2023, at a good price from Flipkart. It is listed at Rs 42,999 on the e-commerce platform, down from Rs 59,999. They can also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. It is available in Lemongrass, Obsidian and Snow colour variants in India.

Apple iPhone 15

If you are planning to buy an iPhone instead of Google Pixel smartphones, the latest iPhone 15 is now selling at discount on Flipkart as well. Down from Rs 79,900, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at Rs 67,999. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on bank credit cards.