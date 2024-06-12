Apple Intelligence might come with potential waitlist, limiting access to new AI features

Despite unveiling its grand vision for AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence, details about the rollout and availability remain murky. While some speculate a July debut alongside the public beta of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, the initial developer beta released today lacks any trace of these new features.

Adding to the uncertainty, it appears that even when Apple Intelligence does arrive, access might be restricted. Beyond the hardware limitations confining compatibility to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, a new hurdle has emerged: a waitlist.

According to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, buried within the iOS 18 code are references to a waitlist and a "limited preview" for Apple Intelligence. This suggests that even users with compatible iPhones may need to sign up and wait for Apple's approval to experience the new AI features.

The reasons behind this restricted rollout remain unclear. Apple has yet to officially confirm the waitlist or provide details on its selection criteria or duration. This approach has left many potential users frustrated, particularly those eager to explore the capabilities of Apple Intelligence on their new iPhones.

For now, those excited about Apple's AI advancements are left in a holding pattern, awaiting further information and hoping for a swift invitation to experience Apple Intelligence firsthand.