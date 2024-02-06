‘AI car’ with 1000 km range impresses Shark Tank India judges but entrepreneur told to ‘get a job’ instead

Harshal Mahadev Nakshane, a visionary entrepreneur hailing from Yavatmal, Maharashtra, unveiled his venture, AI Cars, on the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 3. Nakshane, the brains behind India’s first artificially intelligent hydrogen-based vehicle manufacturing startup, astounded the judges with his innovative pitch.

In a humble garage in his hometown, Nakshane and his dedicated team spent 18 months crafting a remarkable prototype model, which they presented to the sharks. The AI Car, powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, boasts a quick 5-minute refuelling time and an impressive range of over 1,000 kilometres, all achieved with an investment of Rs 60 lakhs.

Despite initial scepticism, Nakshane demonstrated the capabilities of his creation with a thrilling test drive around Mumbai’s Film City. As the AI seamlessly navigated the bustling streets, the judges, including Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh, were left in awe. However, Mittal raised a pertinent question about the practicality of the AI Car's design.

The prototype, resembling a sleek sports car, showcased the fusion of cutting-edge AI technology with automotive engineering. Yet, despite the impressive demonstration, the sharks declined to invest, citing concerns about the lack of market and infrastructure for AI and hydrogen-powered vehicles in India.

Acknowledging Nakshane's ambition and dedication, the sharks advised him to channel his talents towards established automotive companies, where he could contribute to advancing technology on a larger scale. Deepinder Goyal of Zomato urged Nakshane to set aside his ego and confront the practical challenges ahead.

In his closing remarks, Mittal expressed admiration for Nakshane's ambition but stressed the importance of realistic goals and prudent decision-making in the face of daunting obstacles.