AI chatbots like ChatGPT will have human-like teaching capabilities in future: Bill Gates

While many are sceptical about the potential dangers of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Bard and Microsoft Bing AI chatbots, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates sounds quite optimistic regarding the future of this new technology. Gates believes that AI chatbots, just in a matter of 18 months, will become powerful educational tools that will help children read and write. According to Gates, this will level the playing field for all the students as they will get resources that they didn’t have access to before.

Bill Gates talks about the future of AI chatbots like ChatGPT

In a recent ASU+GSV summit, Gates revealed that these AI chatbots will be as good as human tutors. He stated, “The AI’s will get to that ability, to be as good a tutor as any human ever could”.

“At first, we’ll be most stunned by how it helps with reading — being a reading research assistant — and giving you feedback on writing. If you just took the next 18 months, the AIs will come in as a teacher’s aide and give feedback on writing. And then they will amp up what we’re able to do in math," he added.

Back in March, Gates published a blog titled, "The Age of AI has begun” where he talked about the revolutionary potential of AI. In this blog post, Gates also emphasised the use of AI for education the in future.

He believes that AI will revolutionalise how people will teach and learn in the future. According to Gates, the chatbots will recognise users’ learning styles so they can personalise content to keep them engaged. It will not only measure users’ understanding but will also recognise what kind of motivation they respond to.

Gates strongly believes that while AI chatbots will be helpful in the education department but it can never replace the work that students and teachers do in the classroom. AI tools will be created for schools in a way that even low-income schools can afford them. He further added, “AIs will need to be trained on diverse data sets so they are unbiased and reflect the different cultures where they’ll be used. And the digital divide will need to be addressed so that students in low-income households do not get left behind.”

