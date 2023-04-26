OnePlus Pad tablet launched in India at Rs 37,999: See specs, availability, sale offers

OnePlus has officially announced its first-ever tablet, OnePlus Pad, will be available for pre-order in India on April 28. Launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999, the highlights of the tablet include MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 9510mAh battery, a 144Hz refresh rate 11.6-inch LCD display and up to 12GB RAM. OnePlus also announced the sale date and offers that will be available on purchase of the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus Pad price, pre-order, sale dates

OnePlus Pad is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 37,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The tablet comes in just one colour variant: Halo Green.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be available for pre-order on April 28 at 12pm across Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus’ official website.

The tablet will go on open sale in India on May 2 at 12 pm across Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus has also launched a few accessories for the OnePlus Pad that include a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard priced at Rs 7,999, a White Stylus (Stylo) priced at Rs 4,999 and a Folio case for Rs 1,499.

OnePlus Pad offers

OnePlus has announced a few sale offers and pre-order offers for OnePlus Pad.

Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 via ICICI Bank credit and debit cards across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.

Buyers will also get a free Folio case worth Rs 1,499 on pre-orders on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Selected OnePlus Experience stores, Selected Reliance and Croma stores.

Under the OnePlus Xchange Program, buyers can get an additional Rs 5,000 in exchange for OnePlus smartphones or Rs 3000 in exchange for select smartphones and tablets.

OnePlus Pad specifications, features

OnePlus Pad features an 11.6-inch LCD panel that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution and 500 nits brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For photography, it comes with a 13MP rear camera that supports EIS and can record videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front-facing camera. It comes in just one WiFi variant.

In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus Pad measures 6.5mm in thickness and weighs 552gm. The tablet houses a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC charging tech. Notably, OnePlus Pad does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, hence, you will have to connect Bluetooth earbuds with the tablet.

