AI, coding, data science subjects from class 6: CBSE to bring big tech to the syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to introduce tech subjects such as AI, coding, and data science to the curriculum for students in classes VI to VIII. This is a departure from the current practice of offering skill subjects only after class XI.

As per the National Education Policy-2020, the promotion of skill education in schools will witness significant emphasis. The policy seeks to overcome the current social status associated with vocational education and integrate vocational education programs into mainstream education gradually in all institutions.

The CBSE has released a circular listing over 33 skill subjects, including Augmented Reality (AR), Financial Literacy, Kashmiri Embroidery, Mass Media, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Incorporation of new subjects

The circular states that the skill modules will be 12-15 hours long, with 70 per cent of the duration devoted to hands-on activities and 30 per cent to theory. Moreover, affiliated schools will not have to pay any fee to CBSE for introducing any Skill Module.

Schools are recommended to use "bagless days", vacation time, summer camps, or activity periods to teach these skill modules. They may also consider having a regular period for selective skill modules to encourage students to opt for them.

The CBSE circular to school heads stated, "The National Education Policy-2020 has given lots of emphasis on promoting Skill education in schools. This policy aims to overcome the social status hierarchy associated with vocational education and requires integration of vocational education programs into mainstream education in all education institutions in a phased manner."

