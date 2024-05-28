AI Development platform Inspeq AI raises Rs 9.1 cr to enable businesses with safe AI future

Responsible AI development platform provider Inspeq AI has raised $1.1 million (about Rs 9.13 crore) in its pre-Series-A round. The funding was led by Sure Valley Ventures, with participation from Delta Partners.

Other investors include Plug and Play, along with notable angel investors like Gaurav Singh Kushwaha (founder and CEO of BlueStone), Prateek Dixit (founder of Pocket FM), Rick Kelly (former MD of Meta Ireland), Cyril Treacy (former VP of Salesforce), and other tech executives.

The funding will support Inspeq AI's plans to grow its product development team and enhance its marketing and sales efforts in India, Ireland, and the UK.

Established in 2023 in Dublin by Apoorva Kumar and Ramanujam Macharla Vijayakumar, Inspeq AI has developed an enterprise-ready LLM Ops platform. This platform assists developers in evaluating and enhancing their enterprise AI applications.

Inspeq AI's platform aims to accelerate Gen AI app development by up to 4 times and reduce development costs by up to 70%. It offers a comprehensive AI Ops platform that covers all phases of AI development and production.

The platform optimizes Gen AI deployment across various phases, including testing, evaluation, monitoring, and performance enhancement.

“This investment will greatly accelerate Inspeq AI's growth trajectory as we work towards advancing AI safety and performance on a global scale,” saysApoorva Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Inspeq AI. “Winning the backing of such marquee investors also moves us closer to realisingInspeq AI's mission to become the global leader in safe and reliable AI.”