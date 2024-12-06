AI in art, redefining creative storytelling: India Today-Business Today AI Conference 2024

The India Today-Business Today AI Conference 2024, themed “Engineering Imagination: AI and the Artist,” showcased how artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally transforming the creative landscape. The panel discussion, moderated by Aayush Ailawadi, featured Fabin Rasheed (artist and digital art consultant), Dipankar Mukherjee (Director & CEO, Studio Blo), Prateek Arora (AI artist), and Abhishek Razdan (Co-Founder & CEO, Avtr Meta Labs). The discussion revolved around the integration of AI in art, its potential to democratise creativity, and its implications for the future of content creation.

AI as a Creative Partner, Not a Competitor

One of the standout insights from the session was the reassurance that AI complements rather than replaces human creativity. Dipankar Mukherjee, who leads Studio Blo, emphasised, “Humans don’t need to fear us. We believe AI replaces the camera, not the people behind it.” His company leverages AI to produce high-quality cinematic content for diverse industries, including fashion, automobiles, and advertising.

Studio Blo’s approach is rooted in collaboration between humans and technology. “We bring in cinematographers, editors, and production designers to work alongside technologists and scriptwriters,” Mukherjee explained. This partnership enables the creation of visually stunning ad films and music videos without the extensive resources typically required in traditional filmmaking.

Fabin Rasheed, an artist known for his experiments with Indo-Futurism, expanded on this theme, describing AI as a tool that amplifies individual creativity. “AI unlocks the ability to visualise seemingly impossible concepts without needing massive teams or years of work. It’s like giving individuals the power to create complex visual stories, much like writers craft books,” he noted. For Rasheed, AI has transformed the creative process into a more inclusive and accessible endeavour, allowing solo artists to achieve what once required the resources of large studios.

AI’s Role in Democratising Creativity

A recurring theme during the discussion was the democratisation of creativity through AI. Mukherjee shared how Studio Blo’s AI tools allow creators to focus on storytelling while technology handles the heavy lifting. “Our goal is to create human-machine-made content. AI handles the technical complexities, enabling artists to bring their vision to life without being bogged down by resource constraints.”

Rasheed highlighted how AI’s capacity to produce high-quality, customised visual content could empower creators across the globe.

“Once, you needed to move to media hubs to tell your stories. Now, with AI, you can create Marvel-level visuals from your home,” Prateek Arora said. This shift has the potential to decentralise creative industries, breaking down geographical and financial barriers.

Reimagining the Creative Ecosystem

The panellists also discussed how AI is fostering the emergence of new genres and art forms. Prateek Arora spoke about Indo-Futurism, a genre he explores to envision India’s future in a rapidly evolving world. “AI is not just a tool; it’s an unlock for creative imagination. It’s enabling us to tell more interesting, original, and global stories much faster,” he said.

Rasheed added that AI is enabling creators to experiment with themes such as philosophy and consciousness, creating works that delve into deeper questions about existence and human purpose. “AI is a medium for exploring ideas that were once out of reach due to technical limitations,” he said.