‘To lead long-term technical vision…’: Meta hiring for 41 engineering positions in Bengaluru amid global layoffs

Despite recent job cuts affecting 5% of its global workforce, Meta is expanding its footprint in India, particularly in Bengaluru. The tech giant is actively hiring for 41 engineering positions in the city, with a focus on software development, machine learning, and chip design for Meta’s data centres .

Meta has posted multiple job openings on LinkedIn over the past month, confirming its strategic shift towards building an engineering hub in India. The company is also on the lookout for an "experienced Engineering Director" to lead its India-based team, a position described as crucial for shaping Meta’s technical vision in the country.

Unlike its existing Indian offices in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, New Delhi, and Mumbai, which primarily focus on non-engineering roles, Bengaluru will serve as a key technology center for Meta’s Enterprise Engineering team—responsible for internal tools rather than public-facing products like Facebook and Instagram.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is recruiting for a "small number of engineering positions" in Bengaluru, stating: "We regularly update our location strategies to support our long-term investments."

Currently, Meta has over 1,700 job openings globally, but the push to hire engineers in India marks a shift—historically, such roles were concentrated in North America and Europe.

The expansion signals India’s growing importance in Meta’s global operations, despite recent reports of mass layoffs and cost-cutting measures. CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously indicated that Meta would backfill positions lost during restructuring, and Bengaluru appears to be a key part of this rebuilding strategy.

As Meta restructures its workforce, the Bengaluru hub could offer new opportunities for Indian engineers—reaffirming India’s status as a major player in the global tech ecosystem.

