'AI is critical for Viksit Bharat by 2047': Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani highlights importance of AI at IMC 2024

At the India Mobile Congress 2024, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani talked about the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), calling it crucial for achieving India’s goal of becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047. Speaking at the event, Ambani highlighted how AI could transform sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

Ambani said that AI could help India become a global hub for both manufacturing and services, positioning the country as a "New-Age Factory and New-Age Services Centre" for the world. He urged the Indian government to create a comprehensive AI strategy focused on self-reliance, saying that integrating AI across industries would make the economy more efficient and inclusive.

"AI is absolutely critical for realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Ambani said. He explained how AI could boost productivity in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), help farmers use resources more effectively, and make quality healthcare and education accessible to all Indians.

Ambani also talked about India’s fast digital transformation, pointing out the country’s leap from slow 2G networks to becoming a leader in 5G technology. He said that India would perform even better with the upcoming 6G era. "The world is in awe that a nation crawling at 2G speed only eight years ago, is now a digital superpower moving fast on the 5G highway," he said.

Praising the teamwork between the government and industry, Ambani said that this partnership has been key to delivering modern services to over 1.45 billion Indians. He credited much of this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership, stating that "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (If Modi is there, everything is possible).

Ambani also suggested that India strengthen its data policies to support AI growth. He urged the government to update the 2020 Data Centre Policy to ensure Indian data stays within the country and to incentivise the creation of AI and machine learning data centres in India.