AI is now in your TV: Samsung unveils Vision AI at CES 2025 with some interesting features

Samsung has announced its latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) for its 2025 TV lineup at CES 2025. The highlight is Samsung Vision AI, a platform designed to enhance the way users interact with their TVs. Samsung aims to make TVs more than just a display for entertainment—transforming them into intelligent, adaptive companions that simplify daily life.

Samsung claims that Vision AI will provide significant improvements in picture quality, sound optimisation, and user experience. The new platform will be included across Samsung’s range of TVs, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame. Vision AI uses on-device processing to adapt to its environment and user preferences. This enables features like:

• AI Upscaling to improve lower-resolution content.

• Auto HDR Remastering for vivid colours in every frame.

• Adaptive Sound Pro, which optimises sound components like dialogue, music, and effects for a clearer experience.

• Colour Booster Pro, an AI-driven feature to deliver more vibrant visuals.

Click to Search feature

One of the standout features of Samsung’s Vision AI is Click to Search, which lets users explore the content they’re watching in real-time. By pressing the AI button on the new SolarCell remote, viewers can identify actors, locations, and even products on screen. The feature is designed to provide seamless access to information without disrupting the viewing experience.

Samsung has also introduced Samsung Food, a feature that uses AI to identify dishes shown on TV. It can generate recipes, create shopping lists based on available ingredients, and even order missing items—all from the TV interface.

Accessibility and security powered by AI

Samsung’s 2025 TVs come with AI-driven features aimed at improving accessibility and home security:

• Live Translate: Instantly translates closed captions on live broadcasts into up to seven languages.

• Audio Subtitles: Designed for visually impaired users, it isolates dialogue and adjusts reading speed for clarity.

• Samsung AI Home Security: Transforms TVs into a security hub by analysing video feeds and detecting unusual sounds or movements, sending alerts to your phone or TV.

Samsung is also integrating its Knox Matrix technology into TVs for end-to-end encryption.

AI and gestures

The updated Bixby assistant can now handle multiple tasks simultaneously, like changing channels and adjusting volume in one command. Additionally, Universal Gestures allows users to control their TVs with hand gestures through Galaxy Watches.

The Frame Pro and Samsung Art Store

Samsung is expanding its Art Store, which now features over 3,000 curated pieces from renowned institutions like MoMA and Art Basel. Users can display these artworks on Samsung’s updated The Frame Pro, which combines premium Neo QLED picture quality with a sleek design. This allows TVs to double as personal art galleries when not in use.

Beyond TVs



Samsung also previewed other products outside traditional TVs, including:

• The Premiere 5: A triple-laser ultra-short-throw projector with touch interaction.

• MICRO LED Beauty Mirror: A mirror display that offers personalised skincare insights by analysing the user’s skin.