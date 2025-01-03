Samsung ‘Big TV Days’: See all the deals and discounts on premium TVs, free TVs and soundbars

Samsung India has launched its ‘Big TV Days’ sale, offering attractive deals on its premium television lineup, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and 4K UHD TVs. Running from January 3 to January 31, 2025, the sale includes cashback offers, zero-down-payment EMI plans, and freebies like Samsung TVs and soundbars with select purchases.

Starting January 3, buyers can enjoy up to 20% cashback, zero down payment, and no-cost EMI plans for up to 30 months. Additionally, select purchases come bundled with free Samsung TVs worth up to ₹2,04,990 or soundbars worth up to ₹99,990, making this the ideal time to upgrade to a premium home entertainment setup.

Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K TVs, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor with 256 AI neural networks, deliver stunning 8K visuals and immersive sound. These TVs start at ₹5,59,990 for the 65" model and go up to ₹15,99,990 for the 98" variant, with cashback and freebies available on select models.

For gaming enthusiasts, the OLED TVs, featuring glare-free technology, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, and Dolby Atmos, are a top choice. The 55" OLED TV is priced at ₹1,99,990, while the 65" model is available at ₹2,89,990. Both models are also eligible for free soundbars during the sale.

The Neo QLED 4K range offers sizes starting from 55" at ₹1,24,990 and goes up to 85". These models are equipped with the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and Quantum Matrix Technology for brilliant visuals and Pantone-validated colour accuracy.

For those looking for stylish and vibrant displays, Samsung’s QLED TVs, starting at ₹94,990, bring 100% colour volume and an ultra-slim design to enhance any living space.

"We are thrilled to kick off the New Year with the ‘Big TV Days’ campaign, designed to bring premium home entertainment within reach for more Indian consumers,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India. Samsung’s ‘Big TV Days’ sale is aimed at making AI-powered TVs more accessible to Indian consumers.

The offers are available on Samsung.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and Samsung’s retail outlets across India. Customers can choose from screen sizes ranging from 55" to 98" to suit their needs and preferences.