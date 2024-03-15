AI, Pixel, Android: Here’s what to expect at Google I/O 2024 happening on May 14

Google's forthcoming I/O developer conference, slated to commence precisely two months from today on May 14th, promises a blend of virtual accessibility and limited live attendance reminiscent of its predecessor in 2023.

Anticipation swirls around this year's event, with expectations high for a significant focus on artificial intelligence (AI). This emphasis comes in the wake of Google's recent unveiling of its flagship AI model, Gemini, alongside its compact counterpart, Gemma.

However, not all has been smooth sailing in the realm of AI for the tech giant. The unveiling of Gemini's image generator stirred controversy, prompting Google CEO Sundar Pichai to denounce its unintended consequences as "completely unacceptable." Coupled with the missteps of Google's Bard launch last year, the company finds itself in the position of both celebrating AI advancements and defending its technology against formidable competition from the likes of Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others.

Beyond the AI arena, attendees can anticipate revelations about the forthcoming Android 15, as well as updates to staple services such as Gmail and Google Photos.

Rumours also suggest the possibility of a new addition to the Pixel smartphone lineup, with the potential unveiling of the Pixel 8A. Building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, last year's midrange 7A, the Pixel 8A could introduce AI capabilities at a more accessible price point, further solidifying Google's position in the smartphone market.