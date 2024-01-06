AI-powered CCTV surveillance implemented ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 are intensifying, with the installation of artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas. A senior police official confirmed the installation on Saturday, citing the expected large influx of visitors for the ceremony.

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Lucknow Zone, informed ANI that the police administration had convened a meeting with Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to discuss the forthcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony.

"An Ayodhya Police meeting with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust authorities took place regarding the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The objective was to ascertain the event's sequence of proceedings," ADG Mordia stated.

"Police deployment has been organised, and artificial intelligence-enabled CCTVs have been strategically positioned throughout the district, including the areas around the Ram Temple and tent cities," the senior officer added.

Emphasising visitor convenience, the official assured, "Our personnel will be deployed in a manner that ensures minimal disruption for pilgrims attending the grand ceremony."

The much-anticipated event is set to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the consecration ceremony in the Ram Temple on January 22. Notably, the ceremony has attracted significant attention, extending invitations to several VVIP guests from India and abroad.

Commencing on January 16, Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will precede the main ceremony by a week.

Varanasi's priest, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, is slated to officiate the primary rituals of Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony on January 22. Ayodhya will celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is also scheduled, aiming to provide sustenance to thousands of devotees. In anticipation of the surge, numerous tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate the expected multitude of devotees flocking to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has outlined arrangements for 10,000-15,000 individuals to participate.