'AI tools falling in hands of terrorists pose big threat': PM Modi talks about India's future in the era of AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 about the potential benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasized that AI could be a powerful tool for development but also warned that it could be destructive if misused, such as falling into the hands of terrorists.

He proposed the creation of a global framework for the ethical use of AI, which would include protocols for testing and deploying high-risk AI tools. He also mentioned that India is planning to launch an AI mission to revolutionize its tech landscape and transform sectors like healthcare.

"Besides the challenge of deepfakes, cyber security, and data theft, AI tools falling in the hands of terrorists pose a big threat. Global security will face a big threat if AI-laced weapons were to reach terrorist organisations. We have to deliberate on this issue and reach a concrete plan to stop the misuse of AI," he said.

He further added, "Just like we have agreements and protocols for various international issues, we have to create a global framework for the ethical use of AI. This will include a protocol for testing and deployment of high-risk and frontier AI tools."

Use of AI to reboot forgotten Indian languages

PM Modi suggested using AI to advance the Sanskrit language and reconnect missing volumes of Vedic mathematics. He stressed that the direction of AI should be guided by human and democratic values, and that trust in AI would increase if ethical, economic, and social concerns were addressed, including privacy concerns through data security.

AI for all

He emphasized the need for AI to be all-inclusive to yield more inclusive results and described AI as a worldwide movement. He called for AI-generated information to be credible and transparent, and for data and algorithms to be free from bias.

“The development mantra of India is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’”, the Prime Minister said, underlining that the government has drafted its policies and programs with the spirit of AI for All. He said that the government strives to take maximum advantage of AI’s capabilities for social development and inclusive growth, while also committing to its responsible and ethical usage. The Prime Minister informed about initiating a National Program on Artificial Intelligence, and the soon-to-be-launched AI Mission which aims to establish the computing powers of AI.

India's growing AI powers

Modi highlighted that India is an important player in AI talent and innovation, with young Indian tech experts and researchers exploring the limits of AI. He mentioned India's national program in AI, the AIRAWAT initiative, and the upcoming AI mission as examples of India's efforts in harnessing the power of new technologies. He said the AI mission would help startups and innovators by promoting AI applications in areas like agriculture, healthcare, and education sectors.

Also read: 'Explain biggest money heist since 1947': Congress targets Adani to take a dig at PM Modi

Also read: Joe Biden not coming to India for Republic Day, Quad meet postponed: Report