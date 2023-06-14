AI tutor, AI doctor for all? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dreams about such a future

With new developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dreams about a future where all the 8 billion people on earth can have an AI tutor, an AI doctor, programmer or an AI consultant. In an interview with Wired, Nadella stated that AI is going to be democratised.

In a statement, he said: “I was in India in January and saw an amazing demo. The government has a programme called Digital Public Goods, and one is a text-to-speech system. In the demo, a rural farmer was using the system to ask about a subsidy programme he saw on the news. It told him about the programme and the forms he could fill out to apply.”

He added: “Normally, it would tell him where to get the forms. But one developer in India had trained GPT on all the Indian government documents, so the system filled it out for him automatically, in a different language.”

Also watch: Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet alternatives in India: OnePlus Pad, Apple iPad (9th Gen), and more

On being asked if he agrees with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman about human hitting the AGI superintelligence benchmark, Nadella replied that he is more focused on AI’s benefits rather than worrying about Aritificial General Intelligence (AGI).

He said: “I'm much more focused on the benefits to all of us. I am haunted by the fact that the industrial revolution didn't touch the parts of the world where I grew up until much later. So I am looking for the thing that may be even bigger than the industrial revolution, and really doing what the industrial revolution did for the West, for everyone in the world. So I'm not at all worried about AGI showing up, or showing up fast. Great, right? That means 8 billion people have abundance. That's a fantastic world to live in.”

He was further asked about his opinion on controlling or stopping AI experiments, as suggested by several AI researchers and Elon Musk, Nadella emphasised that instead of pressing brakes, “I would say we should speed up the work that needs to be done to create these alignments".

“To align an AI model with the world, you have to align it in the world and not in some simulation,” he further added.

Also Read:

Woman marries AI-generated man, calls him ‘perfect husband’; Twitter reacts

PhonePe fraud: Scammers trick Delhi Police cop via cashback offer, steal Rs 2 lakh via malicious app

Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL-powered speaker launched in India under Rs 20,000: See specs, price and more