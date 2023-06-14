PhonePe fraud: Scammers trick Delhi Police cop via cashback offer, steal Rs 2 lakh via malicious app

A Delhi Police officer lost Rs 2 lakh in a PhonePe cashback scam. The cop had received a call from an unknown number stating that he had won a cashback offer on the PhonePe app. A group of four has been arrested by Delhi Police in this matter.

As per a report by PTI, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Vinod Tyagi recently filed an FIR where he reported to have been duped of Rs 2,12,000 via an unknown call. The complaint elaborated that the fraudsters had told him that he had won a cashback on a PhonePe transaction.

In order to get the cashback, the cop was told a download an app which gave them full access to his smartphone. They transferred Rs 2,12,000 from his bank account, and credit cards by making multiple transactions. This wallet was linked to 4-5 bank accounts in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and other parts of the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said, “The amount was transferred to a digital wallet of an account of Indane Gas Agency situated in West Bengal. After obtaining links and details of bank accounts, our team conducted multiple raids in UP’s Sitapur and West Bengal.”

The four scammers Kurban Ali (29), his wife Sana Parveen (27), Souvik Panja (27) and Ajay Jana (27) are now arrested. The police reported that two of the accused persons were from Sitapur and the remaining accused people were from Midnapore West Bengal. Police revealed that Ali, a nursing graduate, used to run a medical store while Panja worked as a manager in a gas agency.

The cheated amount of ASI was recovered from the accused.

To steer clear of such scams, do note that if you have won a cashback offer on an app, it will never require you to download another app to claim that money.

In other news, another scam in the name of Delhi Police was reported by several on Twitter. In this scam, an unknown automatic call claiming to be from Delhi Police asked people to give out personal details and numbers like Aadhaar card, PAN card and so on.

