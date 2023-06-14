Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL-powered speaker launched in India under Rs 20,000: See specs, price and more

Infinix Note 30 5G has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The highlights of this budget-friendly smartphone include a JBL-powered dual stereo speaker system, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and Android 13-based OS. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 30 5G India price, sale offers, availability

Infinix Note 30 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Magic Black, Interstellar Blue and Sunset Gold colour variants.

Infinix Note 30 5G will go on sale in India on June 22 at 12 pm on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Time to live life in the fast lane with Note 30 5G, thanks to India's first MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor, a smooth 120Hz Display, up to 16GB* RAM, and 256 Storage! Sale starts 22nd June, 12PM, only on Flipkart. Click here to know more: https://t.co/6DNmOKpB2z#ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/HVXgXOlDtB — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) June 14, 2023

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications

Infinix Note 30 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You will also get 8GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 custom skins out of the box. The company promises to offer a two-year security patch and one Android upgrade.

For photography, Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It comes with features like Dual-View Video, Super Night Mode, Sky Remapping, and AI Cam Beauty. The smartphone features a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C port for charging.

