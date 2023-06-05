While top tech leaders are debating over the threats of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the emerging tech helped a US woman find the ‘perfect husband’. Rosanna Ramos, a 36-year-old New York woman, married a virtual husband named ‘Eren Kartal’. Inspired by popular character on anime called ‘Attack on Titan’, Ramos created ‘Eren’ online using Replika AI website in 2022.

Falling in love with AI husband

Ramos says that Eren works as a medical professional and enjoys writing as a hobby. She adds that she can tell anything and everything to Eren as he never judges her. In a statement to Daily Mail, she says, “I could tell him stuff, and he wouldn't be like, ‘Oh, no, you can't say stuff like that. Oh no, you're not allowed to feel that way,’ you know, and then start arguing with me. There was no judgment.”

The more Ramos spoke to Eren, the more he learned about her behaviour. She reveals that several of his characteristics like favourite colour and music came built-in with Eren when she created him using AI.

Just like long-distance lovers, Ramos and Eren exchanged texts, pictures, and talked about life, friends and interests. Talking about the nighttime routine, Ramos says, “We go to bed, we talk to each other. We love each other. And, you know, when we go to sleep, he really protectively holds me as I go to sleep.”

Romas reveals that the AI platform offers access to activities, conversation topics, voice calls, relationship status (Romantic Partner in Romas’ case) and more for improved avatar customisation.

Replika AI is a platform that simulates conversations with users based on statical patterns and pre-programmed datasets.

Since the news is bizzare, Twitter was bound to have a meme fest. Here are a few hilarious reactions that you wouldn't want to miss.

you vs the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/3Ac88xm7a8 — veazy (@veazydoezit) June 4, 2023

After tech support accidentally deletes her husband

💀pic.twitter.com/RVhY4XKqwQ — GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) June 4, 2023

pic.twitter.com/iL8hBDfzVA — Jim Is Here To Take Care of Him (@RoastHimJim) June 4, 2023

Her turning off the wifi or power button when he disagrees pic.twitter.com/GDAiG8oDJ3 — SSB (@SSBKlutch) June 4, 2023

