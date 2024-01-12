'AI will impact geopolitical balance': Sam Altman pitches IAEA-like body for AI regulation on Bill Gates’ podcast

In a recent podcast discussion posted on Thursday, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman delved into the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on global affairs. Altman proposed the establishment of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) )-like body for regulating AI, highlighting the need for global cooperation in handling the profound societal and geopolitical implications of advanced AI systems.

Gates shared his vision of AI playing a crucial role in preserving democracy by addressing issues like polarisation. He highlighted the positive potential of AI in fostering world peace and social cohesion.

Both Microsoft and OpenAI have been actively engaged in AI regulatory discussions with key stakeholders, including the White House, senators, and world leaders. The podcast shed light on their thoughts regarding the regulation of powerful AI systems, with Altman expressing the expectation that technology will rapidly advance towards systems with immense computational capabilities.

"If we are right, and this technology goes as far as we think it's going to go, it will impact society, geopolitical balance of power, so many things," Altman stated, underlining the need for a global regulatory body akin to the IAEA.

“We have been socialised in the idea of a global regulatory body that looks at those super-powerful systems because they do have such global impact. One model we talk about is something like the IAEA. For nuclear energy, we decided the same thing. This needs a global agency of some sort, because of the potential for global impact. I think that could make sense,” Altman said.

The discussion extended to the potential of AI contributing to global peace and reducing polarisation. Gates expressed optimism about AI's ability to address complex human problems, such as fostering harmony among individuals. Altman echoed this sentiment, stating, "The technology will surprise us with how much it can do."

Altman elaborated on the regulatory framework, drawing parallels with nuclear energy regulation. He proposed a global agency to oversee the most powerful AI systems, ensuring safety audits and international cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by these technologies. Despite acknowledging that this approach won't prevent all risks, Altman believes it can mitigate the most significant threats.

