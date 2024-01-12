I didn’t expect ChatGPT to get so good, says Bill Gates in a chat with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

In a recent episode of the Unconfuse Me podcast, tech mogul Bill Gates sat down with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss the remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence, specifically praising the unexpected success of ChatGPT. “I didn’t expect ChatGPT to get so good. It blows my mind,” Gates said.

Gates, known for his co-founding of Microsoft and philanthropic efforts, expressed his initial scepticism about the capabilities of ChatGPT, admitting, "I was privileged to see your work as it evolved, and I was very sceptical. I didn’t expect ChatGPT to get so good. It blows my mind."

The conversation delved into the intricacies of AI representation, with Gates highlighting the challenge of understanding the encoding behind ChatGPT's impressive language generation. Altman, in response, expressed confidence in gaining a deeper understanding of the neural networks, drawing parallels with the complexity of the human brain.

As the discussion shifted towards the future of AI, Altman outlined key milestones expected in the next two years. Multimodality, encompassing speech input and output, as well as the incorporation of images and eventually video, was highlighted. Altman also underlined the importance of enhancing reasoning ability, reliability, customisability, and personalisation in upcoming AI models.

Gates, intrigued by the technical aspects, raised the question of adapting the control logic for complex problem-solving, suggesting the need for more sophisticated transformations and adaptive compute. Altman acknowledged the challenges, stating, "At a minimum, it seems like we need some sort of adaptive compute. We may need much more sophisticated things beyond it."

