'AI will redefine what a smartphone means’: JB Park charts Samsung’s path in India and beyond

As the President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, JB Park commands attention not only for his role at the helm of a tech behemoth but also for his perspective on the future of technology in one of the most dynamic markets - India. Fresh off the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Park sat down with a group of journalists to shed light on Samsung’s strategy for AI, the evolving Indian market, and the challenges ahead.

A Record-Breaking Year

Park began by expressing pride in Samsung’s achievements in India. “The sales of the Galaxy S24 series broke all records in India,” he said, attributing the success to a young, tech-savvy consumer base eager to embrace new innovations. Indian consumers have been among the most active users of Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search and Call Assist, reflecting the nation’s growing appetite for intelligent, personalised technology.

This enthusiasm, Park explained, is rooted in India’s unique demographic. “India is blessed with millions of young tech-savvy consumers who are quick to adopt new technology,” he noted.

Building an Ecosystem for AI

The Galaxy S25 series, described as a “true AI companion,” represents Samsung’s bold step toward integrating artificial intelligence into everyday experiences. Park highlighted the crucial role Indian engineers have played in its development. “Our R&D centre in Bengaluru is the biggest outside Korea, and Indian engineers have significantly contributed to the S25 series and Galaxy AI.”

The focus on localisation extends to manufacturing, with the new series set to be produced at Samsung’s Noida plant. For Park, this reflects a deeper commitment to India, not just as a market but as a hub for innovation.

Democratising Premium Experiences

Park emphasised Samsung’s strategy of making premium experiences accessible across all consumer segments. From expanding its reach in smaller towns with immersive experience stores to launching platforms like Samsung Finance Plus, which enables financing options for underserved customers, the company is determined to bridge the accessibility gap.

“Today, everything is available virtually, but our strategy is to build experience stores across rural markets,” Park said. These stores aim to offer hands-on interaction and personalised support, which are often missing from the online retail experience.

AI Monetisation: The Next Big Trend

When asked about the future of AI monetisation, Park shared a vision of services that go beyond upfront purchases. He drew an analogy from the automotive industry, where certain advanced features are locked behind paywalls. “Whether it’s consumer electronics, mobile phones, or AI services, the future lies in offering features that are accessible but come at a fee for advanced capabilities,” he explained.

This model, according to Park, is likely to permeate the entire electronics ecosystem, including the rapidly growing EV sector.

AI Beyond Smartphones

Park elaborated on Samsung’s vision for AI as more than just a smartphone feature, describing it as a central element of a connected ecosystem. “The phone is the control tower for all AI-powered devices,” he said. From wearables and home appliances to health and fitness solutions, Samsung aims to create an integrated experience.

“AI will assist your daily life, from setting up the environment at home to simplifying how you shop and search for content,” Park noted. He also hinted at futuristic possibilities, like humanoid AI companions, that could one day bring sci-fi visions to life.

Competition and Market Dynamics

When questioned about Samsung’s strategy to counter stiff competition from Apple in the premium segment and Chinese brands in the mid-range, Park welcomed the challenge. “Life is boring without strong competition,” he said with a smile. “Our focus is on serving consumer needs rather than chasing competitors. When we lead in one technology, others follow and vice versa.”

Park acknowledged that the Indian market is highly competitive, but he remains optimistic about Samsung’s long-term strategy. “AI will play a pivotal role in differentiating us, but our focus is on creating an ecosystem that simplifies life and work for Indian consumers,” he said.

The Road Ahead

As the conversation wound down, Park reflected on the transformative potential of AI. He likened it to the early days of the internet, where no one could predict the extent to which it would reshape daily life. “AI will unfold in ways we cannot yet imagine,” he said.

With its Galaxy S25 series, commitment to localisation, and focus on democratising technology, Samsung seems well-positioned to lead this transformation. As Park put it, “We are confident that the Galaxy S25 will prove even more popular than the S24 series and will drive the next phase of India’s smartphone evolution.”

As the session ended, Park left a resonant message: Samsung’s story in India is far from over, and its focus on AI could very well redefine what a smartphone - and the technology ecosystem around it - means for millions of users.