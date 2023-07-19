AI will take away jobs of outsourced coders in India in next 2 years: Stability AI CEO

Artificial Intelligence has been identified as a threat to certain categories in the job market. Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque believes that AI will wipe off jobs of most of the outsourced programmers in India in the next two years, reported CNBC.

As per the report, Mostaque spoke about the impact of AI on jobs. He said that since AI can now develop software, the majority of the outsourced programmers will lose their jobs soon. He stated, “I think that it affects different types of jobs in different ways. If you’re doing a job in front of a computer, and no one ever sees you, then it’s massively impactful, because these models are like really talented grads.”

However, he adds that countries with stronger labour laws will not see the same impact. He said, “outsourced coders up to level three programmers will be gone in the next year or two, whereas in France, you’ll never fire a developer.”

He added, “So it affects different models in different countries in different ways in different sectors.”

Notably, India has over 5 million software programmers and now they are at risk of losing their jobs due to the AI threat, reported Bloomberg. A report by Mckinsey has also suggested that AI generative tools like ChatGPT can cause job losses and disruption for some knowledge-based workers such as software developers and marketers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently stated that every time there is a new technology in the market, it is bound to displace a few jobs. However, he added that Artificial AI can also create new jobs.

In his statement, he said, “I mean, there can be a billion developers. In fact, the world needs a billion developers. So, the idea is to have a democratizing tool to make access to new technology and new knowledge easier, so that the ramp-up on the learning curve is easier.” Nadella said that the new technology still requires human beings to read, edit and approve content. He believes that AI will bring “satisfaction to current jobs and net new jobs”.

