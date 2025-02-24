Airtel and Apple team up to offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Airtel postpaid subscribers

Airtel has partnered up with Apple to bundle Apple TV+ and Apple Music for certain Airtel postpaid subscribers. Under the agreement, Airtel Home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting from ₹999 will receive Apple TV+ as part of their subscription, while postpaid users on plans of ₹999 and above will gain access to both Apple TV+ and a six-month free trial of Apple Music.

The partnership marks Apple’s latest effort to expand its services revenue, a growing focus for the company as it looks beyond hardware sales. Apple has been making its content and services more accessible, recently launching an Android app for Apple TV+ and reportedly exploring the possibility of showing ads on Apple Maps, as well as possibly bringing Apple Maps to Android. The move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to increase engagement with its digital offerings and boost subscription revenue, which generated nearly $100 billion in 2024, according to company filings.

For Airtel, the collaboration strengthens its position in India’s competitive telecom market, where bundling premium entertainment services has become a key differentiator. The inclusion of Apple TV+ and Apple Music complements Airtel’s existing partnerships with platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, providing customers with an extensive suite of digital content.

Details of Airtel’s New Offering

Home Wi-Fi customers: Plans starting from ₹999 will include Apple TV+, alongside other streaming services.

Postpaid users: Subscribers on plans of ₹999 and above will receive Apple TV+ and six months of complimentary Apple Music.

With India being a price-sensitive market, Airtel’s bundling strategy could help Apple broaden its subscriber base in the country, where streaming services are increasingly bundled with telecom and broadband plans. Apple’s partnership with Airtel follows similar moves by competitors like Jio and Vi, which have also integrated premium content into their plans to retain high-value customers.