Airtel unlimited 5G data booster packs launched starting at Rs 51: See price, validity

Airtel is bridging the 5G accessibility gap in India with the introduction of new data booster packs. These add-ons provide unlimited 5G access to users on lower-priced plans, addressing recent price hikes that restricted 5G connectivity to pricier options.

In a move to make 5G more accessible, Airtel is now offering unlimited 5G data booster packs priced at Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 151. These packs are targeted at users who subscribe to plans with 1GB or 1.5GB daily data allowances, which previously did not include unlimited 5G access.

"Customers who are on plans that do not support unlimited 5G connectivity will be able to access 5G services with these booster packs," Airtel confirmed in a press release.

This initiative comes after Airtel, along with other major telecom providers in India, implemented price hikes on both prepaid and postpaid plans. These hikes restricted unlimited 5G access to plans offering a minimum of 2GB daily data, leaving budget-conscious users without a 5G option.

The new booster packs not only unlock unlimited 5G data but also provide additional 4G data on top of the user's existing plan. The Rs. 51 pack offers 3GB of extra 4G data, the Rs. 101 pack provides 6GB, and the Rs. 151 pack includes 9GB. The validity of these booster packs aligns with the user's existing plan, ensuring a seamless experience.

Airtel provided a clear example of how this works: "For example, assuming you are on a Rs. 929 plan that allows 1.5GB 4G data per day for 90 days and is set to expire on October 15. If you opt for the Rs. 101 unlimited 5G booster pack today, the unlimited 5G connectivity support will last till October 15."