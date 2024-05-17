Alert! Govt issues security warning for Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, Bing browser users

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a critical security warning, highlighting potential vulnerabilities that could affect both individuals and organisations. CERT-In, that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, stated that several vulnerabilities have been found in Microsoft products including Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Dynamic, Bing browser, Microsoft Developer tools, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft apps.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities can allow attackers to get access to access sensitive data, execute remote code, bypass security controls. They can also carry out spoofing and tampering attacks, or trigger denial-of-service conditions.

The website stated, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Products, which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, conduct remote code execution attacks, bypass security restrictions, conduct spoofing attacks, conduct tampering attacks, or cause denial of service conditions.”

Cert-In has noted that if these vulnerabilities are exploited, it can lead to security breaches that mostly led to financial loss, data theft, unauthorised data access.

To steer clear of these attacks and vulnerabilities, make sure to keep all software updated regularly. These include systems, applications, and security software. This is advised as security updates usually include patches that fix such vulnerabilities.

It is also advised that users should always keep strong passwords for their accounts that carry sensitive information. Additionally, installing antivirus in your system will help you stay away from malicious viruses. Lastly, always be very cautious about the links and phishing emails that easily gives access to bad actors.

In other news, Dell Technologies recently announced that the company faced a massive data breach wherein personal details of the users ended up online. This data included customer’s names and physical addresses. Dell recently posted, “Dell Technologies takes the privacy and confidentiality of your information seriously. We are currently investigating an incident involving a Dell portal, which contains a database with limited types of customer information related to purchases from Dell. We believe there is not a significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved.”

However, the company noted that the breached data did not include email addresses, telephone numbers, financial or payment information, or “any highly sensitive customer information.”

