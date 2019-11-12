Alert! This WhatsApp feature could be draining your mobile phone's battery

WhatsApp users are facing a big issue ever since the Facebook-owned messaging platform rolled out its long due fingerprint lock feature. Though the new fingerprint lock feature has proved to be a relief for those concerned about their privacy, it has also brought along massive battery drain problem for them.

Mobile companies that seem to have affected the most due to the battery drain issue are OnePlus and Samsung. Most OnePlus smartphones, including the new OnePlus 7T Pro, are facing the problem, with users reporting idle battery drain of 33-40 per cent of a full charge.

As per India Today, OnePlus phones with both Android 9 and 10 versions are facing the issue. Google Pixel and Xiaomi smartphone users have also experienced significant battery drain due to the update. Samsung flagships like Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series are also facing battery drain due to WhatsApp's latest update.

Tech experts suggest WhatsApp's version 2.19.308 seems to be particularly responsible for the bug. Those who are facing this problem constantly should uninstall their WhatsApp and re-install, they say, adding that this could help address the problem.

Those who still face the problem should try using beta version until the company comes up with a patch. You can also enable battery saver, which would restrict WhatsApp notifications but certainly improves the battery life of your mobile phone.

Separately, WhatsApp has implemented the dark theme in the beta version of its Android app. It is the same as the night blue colours of the dark theme available as part of the WhatsApp 2.19.327 version. However, the implementation of the dark theme is yet to be announced by the app.

