Alexa users can now add Amitabh Bachchan's voice feature on their device

Amazon India global senior vice president and country head Amit Agarwal announced the availability of India's first celebrity voice -- Amitabh Bachchan on the cloud-based voice assistant Alexa. The feature will comprise anecdotes from Bachchan's film career, poetry by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, weather forecasts, jokes, tongue twisters, music and inspirational quotes.

"Amitabh Bachchan sir, you have always embraced new mediums and technologies and I'm happy that millions of your fans (including me) will now get to interact with your voice on Amazon Alexa India. Excited to listen to anecdotes, poems and more in your voice on my Echo device," Agarwal tweeted.

Customers can choose to add Bachchan's voice feature on their Alexa device or simply press the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app for an introductory charge of Rs 149 per year. Users can interact with the actor in English, Hindi or both on their Echo devices while users on the Amazon Shopping app can interact with Bachchan in English only at launch. Echo device users can also change the language using the device settings on the Alexa app or by simply saying “Alexa, speak in Hindi” to their devices.

How to get Amazon Alexa’s Amitabh Bachchan voice feature started on your device

Step 1: Users need to simply say "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" and listen carefully to the instructions.

Step 2: Confirm your purchase

Step 3: Say "Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word" on Echo devices to start this much awaited voice feature. Android users can start this feature on their shopping app by going to the Alexa section under the settings tab and enabling “Amit ji” wake word

Step 4: Ask Amit ji for music poetry, jokes, music, tongue twisters, weather forecasts and much more

"At Amazon and Alexa, we consistently innovate on behalf of our customers and building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with oen of India's most iconic voices has been a labour of love. Creating the world's first bi-lingual celebrity voice required us to invent and re-invent across almost every element of speech sciencre - wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more," Amazon India's country leader for Alexa Puneesh Kumar said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal