scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'All dues paid': Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani clears air on Google's app store action

Feedback

'All dues paid': Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani clears air on Google's app store action

Google said it may remove the apps of 10 companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for not paying a service fee for the use of its app store platform in India.

Google, which said it is removing apps of 10 companies, did not name any in a blog post where it detailed the move. Google, which said it is removing apps of 10 companies, did not name any in a blog post where it detailed the move.

Google on Friday said it may remove the apps of 10 companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for not paying a service fee for the use of its app store platform in India.

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani in a response said it had received a notice from Google and was compliant with Play Store policies.

"There are no pending invoices of Google with us. All have been paid in a timely manner," he said.

Google, which said it is removing apps of 10 companies, did not name any in a blog post where it detailed the move.

Matrimony.com was one of the companies, claimed a Reuters report.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 01, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Info Edge (India) Ltd
Info Edge (India) Ltd