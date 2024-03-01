'All dues paid': Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani clears air on Google's app store action

Google on Friday said it may remove the apps of 10 companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for not paying a service fee for the use of its app store platform in India.

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani in a response said it had received a notice from Google and was compliant with Play Store policies.

"There are no pending invoices of Google with us. All have been paid in a timely manner," he said.

Google, which said it is removing apps of 10 companies, did not name any in a blog post where it detailed the move.

Matrimony.com was one of the companies, claimed a Reuters report.