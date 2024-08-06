Almost 90% sales teams in India are now using AI technologies

Salesforce has released its latest State of Sales report, surveying 5,500 sales professionals from 27 countries, including 300 from India. The report provides insights into how sales teams are using technology and building trusted customer relationships in a competitive market.



AI is being increasingly adopted by sales teams for better productivity and personalisation. In India, 89 per cent of sales teams have implemented or are testing AI, while another 10 per cent are evaluating it. The main benefit is improved data quality and accuracy. However, challenges such as security concerns and customer trust remain.



Meeting evolving customer expectations is a major challenge for sales teams globally. In India, sales representatives spend 27 per cent of their workweek connecting with customers. A significant 65 per cent of sales professionals in India find changing customer expectations more challenging than last year, while only 7 per cent find it less so.

Globally, employee retention is improving, with an average staff turnover of 18 per cent over the past year, down from 25 per cent in 2022. However, India has a higher turnover rate at 34 per cent, with 12 per cent of sales professionals looking for new job opportunities.

Arun Kumar Parmeswaran, Managing Director - Sales at Salesforce India, said, “We are committed to empowering sales teams to navigate today’s market complexities using advanced technologies and nurturing trusted customer relationships. Our State of Sales report highlights the balance between innovation and trust. With 89% of sales teams in India adopting AI, it’s clear that the future of sales is becoming more data-driven and personalised. However, addressing security concerns and fostering customer trust are crucial. By focusing on these aspects, we can fully harness AI’s potential to enhance customer interactions and drive sustainable growth.”

The report is based on a double-anonymous survey conducted by Salesforce between March 8 and April 18, 2024. Respondents were sourced from 27 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.