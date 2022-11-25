Amazon Fab Phones Sale: Up to 40% off on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, realme smartphones

Amazon.in has announced Fab Phones Fest starting from November 26. During the sale, Amazon is offering deals and offers on a range of smartphones from different brands. Customers can get up to 40 per cent off on best-selling smartphones from top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iQOO, Tecno and Realme amongst others. Fab Phones Fest will be live until 29th November 2022.

Amazon is offering buyers a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 using SBI Credit Cards & SBI Credit Cards EMI on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 on select brands.

Buyers can avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months. Amazon Prime members can avail of savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and an additional 3-month No-Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Deals on Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, realme smartphones



Xiaomi: Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 10A will sell at Rs 6,029 and Rs 7,649 respectively. The latest Redmi A1 and Redmi Note 11T 5G (8+128GB) are available for Rs 5,849 and Rs 18,999 respectively. Xiaomi 11 Lite (8+128GB) is also available with a discount of Rs 19,499 with an additional exchange offer worth Rs 5000. Customers can also avail exciting deals on other models such as Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi 10A Sport.

OnePlus: Buyers can use the ongoing offers on OnePlus smartphones with Citi bank and OneCard till 30th Nov 2022. The OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10 Pro will be starting at Rs 27,499 and Rs 55,999 respectively. The OnePlus 10T is available for Rs 44,999.

Samsung: The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available for Rs 9,499 with the 5G variant available at Rs 10,999. It has up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, with 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. Samsung Galaxy M53 is also available for Rs 22,499.

iQOO: The iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Pro will sell at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively. iQOO Z6 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery. It also comes with 18W fast charging technology. Other models from the Z6 series such as iQOO Z6 Lite and iQOO Z6 44W are also going to be available at discounted prices.

Tecno: The Tecno Spark 9 will start at Rs 7,199. It comes with a 13MP rear Dual Camera and Dual Flashlight along with Multiple AI modes like Portrait, HDR, Smile Shot, AI Scene Detection. The Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available for Rs 5,669.

realme: The realme Narzo 50i is available for Rs 6,749 with No Cost EMI up to 12 months. It has 8MP primary camera, 4P lens, 4x digital zoom, portrait mode and more. It has 2 GB RAM with 32 GB storage. The realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50 Pro is also available for Rs 9,449 and Rs 19,799 respectively.

