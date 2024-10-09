Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale: Top smartphone offers from iPhone, Samsung, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, which kicked off on September 27, has been offering an array of attractive discounts across various product categories. From the latest smartphones to large home appliances, shoppers in India are treated to substantial savings. These discounts are further boosted by additional bank offers, exchange deals, and coupon discounts, making the sale a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade their gadgets at lower prices.

During the festival, Amazon has partnered with SBI to provide an instant 10 percent discount for debit and credit card holders. Additionally, many products are available with no-cost EMI options, making it easier for customers to manage their payments over time. As always, offers are subject to terms and conditions, so customers are encouraged to check the details on Amazon’s website.

Top Smartphone Deals to Check Out

Here are some of the best smartphone deals available during this year’s Great Indian Festival:

• Apple iPhone 13: Originally priced at ₹79,900 for the 128GB model, the iPhone 13 is now available for ₹42,999. With bank offers and EMI options starting at ₹2,105, this deal makes the iPhone 13 an even more attractive option for Apple enthusiasts.

• OnePlus 12R (16GB + 256GB): The OnePlus 12R, which launched at ₹45,999, is listed at ₹40,999 during the sale. Select bank offers can provide additional discounts up to ₹3,000, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.

• OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G (8GB + 128GB): Launched at ₹19,999, the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is now priced at ₹16,499, including coupon discounts and cashback offers, providing excellent value for a mid-range 5G phone.

• Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Originally priced at ₹19,999, the Galaxy M35 5G is now available for ₹12,499, making it one of the most affordable options in its class.

• Samsung Galaxy M05: Priced at just ₹6,499 during the sale, down from ₹7,999, the Galaxy M05 is a budget-friendly option for basic smartphone needs.

Other notable deals include the iQOO Z9s 5G, available for ₹17,499, and the Realme Narzo 70X 5G, discounted to ₹7,999. For entry-level smartphones, the Redmi 13C 5G and Poco C65 are available at effective prices of ₹8,999 and ₹6,999, respectively.

With these competitive prices, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 offers tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike a chance to purchase their favourite smartphones and gadgets at affordable rates.