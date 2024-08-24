Amazon India launches 'Project Ashray' to provide rest points for delivery associates

Amazon India has announced the launch of "Project Ashray," an initiative aimed at improving the well-being of delivery associates across the entire logistics industry by establishing dedicated rest points in major cities across India. The pilot project, launched in collaboration with Udyasa Foundation, will initially set up five Ashray centres in high-footfall locations in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

"At Amazon, we are committed to maintaining industry-leading infrastructure and best practices to enhance the on-road experience for delivery associates," said Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations at Amazon India. "‘Project Ashray’ is a significant part of our broader efforts to improve driver experience and well-being. By providing dedicated rest points with essential amenities, we aim to ensure that all delivery associates, whether with Amazon or other companies, have the best possible and most comfortable environment while they work."

These rest points will provide delivery associates with a range of amenities, including comfortable seating, access to clean drinking water, mobile phone charging stations, and washrooms. Each centre can accommodate up to 15 people at a time and will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering free access for up to 30 minutes per visit.

Michiko Miyamoto, India Country Director at the International Labour Organisation, praised the initiative, stating, "The launch of Amazon's Ashray centres will help ensure adequate access to safe and comfortable places for delivery associates to rest and recharge. Such initiatives align with the platform's commitment in ensuring safe working conditions for workers across sectors. We are hopeful that such good practices can inspire more stakeholders in India and globally to take the initiative in extending labour and social protection to platform workers.”

Amazon plans to raise awareness about these rest points among delivery associates through various initiatives, including adding locations to Google Maps and providing designated parking spaces.

In addition to the pilot project, Amazon India is exploring a public-private partnership (PPP) model to develop additional rest facilities under Project Ashray in the coming months. These proposed facilities aim to address the specific needs of women drivers, providing guarded restrooms for their safety. Other amenities under consideration include shaded areas, drinking water, mobile phone charging, internet connectivity, first aid support, and electric two-wheeler charging at subsidized prices.

This initiative builds upon Amazon India's existing efforts to support delivery associates, including the "Sushruta" health and wellness program for truck drivers and the "Pratidhi" scholarship program, which assists with the education of delivery associates' children.