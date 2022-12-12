Amazon India Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Deals from Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo you should check out

Amazon.in has announced its Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, which features deals and offers on a range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Xiaomi, iQOO, realme, Tecno, Oppo, and Lava. The event will include offers on smartphones such as the Redmi A1, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Tecno Spark 9, Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, and realme Narzo 50i. The event will run until December 14, 2022.

Customers can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on a minimum purchase value of Rs 5,000 on HDFC credit cards and credit card EMIs. Additionally, customers can also get a 10% discount of up to Rs 1,250 on a minimum purchase value of Rs 5,000 on Federal Bank credit cards.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers. The Redmi A1 will be available for Rs 5,579, the Redmi 10A for Rs 7,469, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G for Rs 11,999, and the Redmi Note 11 for Rs 10,999.

iQOO

iQOO smartphones will have some great deals with offers on bank and EMI options. The iQOO Neo 6 will be available starting at Rs 26,999 and will include 3 and 6 months of no cost EMI offers. The iQOO Z6 Pro and iQOO Z6 Lite will be available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

Tecno

Customers can get offers on Tecno smartphones during the Smartphone Upgrade Days. The Tecno Pop 6 Pro will be available for Rs 5,579, and the Tecno Spark 9 for Rs 7,649. The Tecno POVA 5G and Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian will also be available for Rs 14,299 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Realme



Realme smartphones are offering discounts on their models, including the Narzo 50i for Rs 5,499 and the Narzo 50A Prime for Rs 8,999. Both phones come equipped with features such as a 5000 mAh Mega Battery and a powerful processor.



Oppo



During the Upgrade Days sale, there will be discounts and EMI options on OPPO's latest models. The OPPO F21s Pro 5G will be available for Rs 24,499 and comes with a 6-month no cost EMI offer. Customers can also take advantage of an exchange bonus offer of Rs 3,000. The OPPO A76 and OPPO A77s will be available for Rs 15,490 and Rs 16,999, respectively.